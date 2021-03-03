Technology Sector Update for 03/03/2021: AMBA, LYFT, FSLY

Technology
Technology firms were mixed during pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 0.7% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) added 0.1%.

Ambarella (AMBA) gained more than 7% after posting on Tuesday fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.14, unchanged from a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.08.

Lyft (LYFT) was also up more than 3% after announcing that its average daily rideshare rides increased 4% month-over-month in February.

Meanwhile, Fastly (FSLY) lost more than 2% after pricing a private placement of about $825 million aggregate principal amount of 0% convertible senior notes due 2026.

