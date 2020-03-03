Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 03/03/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, WIFI, MAXR, APPF

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +0.56%

AAPL: +0.83%

IBM: -0.48%

CSCO: -0.51%

GOOG: -0.01%

Leading technology stocks were mostly trading lower during pre-market hours on Tuesday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) Boingo Wireless (WIFI), rose more than 17% despite posting Q4 net loss of $0.12 per share, compared with net income of $0.01 per share in the year-ago quarter and missing the consensus estimate of a loss of $.10 per share compiled by Capital IQ. Meanwhile, revenue was down to $64.1 million from $67.8 million a year earlier and below the Street forecast of $69.7 million.

(-) Maxar Technologies (MAXR) was fractionally lower after reporting Q4 EPS of $0.70, compared with a loss of $15.87 per share a year ago and beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) AppFolio (APPF) was flat after posting Q4 EPS of $0.12, up from $0.07 a year ago and in line with Street expectations. Revenue was up to $67.4 million from $50.4 million last year and above the consensus estimate of $66.6 million from analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT AAPL IBM CSCO GOOG

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular