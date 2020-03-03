Technology Sector Update for 03/03/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, WIFI, MAXR, APPF

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: +0.56%

AAPL: +0.83%

IBM: -0.48%

CSCO: -0.51%

GOOG: -0.01%

Leading technology stocks were mostly trading lower during pre-market hours on Tuesday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) Boingo Wireless (WIFI), rose more than 17% despite posting Q4 net loss of $0.12 per share, compared with net income of $0.01 per share in the year-ago quarter and missing the consensus estimate of a loss of $.10 per share compiled by Capital IQ. Meanwhile, revenue was down to $64.1 million from $67.8 million a year earlier and below the Street forecast of $69.7 million.

(-) Maxar Technologies (MAXR) was fractionally lower after reporting Q4 EPS of $0.70, compared with a loss of $15.87 per share a year ago and beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 per share compiled by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(=) AppFolio (APPF) was flat after posting Q4 EPS of $0.12, up from $0.07 a year ago and in line with Street expectations. Revenue was up to $67.4 million from $50.4 million last year and above the consensus estimate of $66.6 million from analysts.

