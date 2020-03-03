Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/03/2020: CLSK,WIFI,ZEN

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were falling in mid-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 0.9%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) CleanSpark (CLSK) was 9.4% higher this afternoon, giving back a portion of a nearly 30% spike earlier Tuesday after the energy-management software company said it remains on track to meet its FY20 target of $10 million in revenue after recording $3.6 million in sales during the first two months of the year, up 467% over the same period last year.

In other sector news:

(+) Boingo Wireless (WIFI) jumped almost 18% after Oppenheimer Tuesday raised its price target for the in-flight internet connectivity company by $3 to $18 a share and reiterated its outperform rating although the company missed Q4 estimates. The company said it is exploring its options.

(-) Zendesk (ZEN) fell 8.4% after the customer-support software firm said it would be virtually convening its annual analyst and investor event scheduled to begin 1 pm on Wednesday rather than hosting an in-person event.

