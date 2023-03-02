Technology Sector Update for 03/02/2023: CRM, OKTA, SNOW, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.4% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was slipping past 1% recently.

Salesforce (CRM) was gaining over 16% in value after it reported overnight fiscal Q4 diluted earnings of $1.68, up from $0.84 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter rose to $8.38 billion from $7.33 billion a year ago. The company also said its share repurchase program was expanded to $20 billion.

Okta (OKTA) was rallying past 13% after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings late Wednesday of $0.30 per share, up from $0.18 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter that ended Jan. 31 rose to $510 million from $383 million a year earlier.

Snowflake (SNOW) was down more than 9% after the company said overnight it estimates between $568 million and $573 million in Q1 revenue. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are expecting $714.9 million in revenue for the three months ending April 30.

