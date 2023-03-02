Technology Sector Update for 03/02/2023: CLMB,STGW,OKTA,SNOW

Technology stocks continued to add to their Thursday advance, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) Thursday rising 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) jumped 19% after the IT-services company reported faster-than-anticipated sales growth, helping lift its constant-currency net income 43% above year-ago levels.

Stagwell (STGW) rose 11% after the digital advertising platform company reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for its Q4 ended Dec. 31 exceeding analyst estimates and also issued a Q1 earnings forecast beating analyst estimates and doubled its share repurchase authorization limit by another $125 million to a new limit of $250 million.

Okta (OKTA) advanced 13% after the cybersecurity software firm reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.30 per share, up from $0.18 per share during the year-ago quarter, while revenue increased to $510 million during the three months ended Jan. 31 from $383 million during the same period last year.

Among decliners, Snowflake (SNOW) fell 12% after the data management company said overnight it expects between $568 million and $573 million in Q1 revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $714.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending April 30.

