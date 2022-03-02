Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/02/2022: XLK, SOXX, ERIC, MGIC, VLN

Technology stocks were slightly higher premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.05% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.15% higher.

Ericsson's (ERIC) shares were down more than 14% in premarket trading following claims by the US Department of Justice that the company breached its deferred prosecution agreement.

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.26 per diluted share, up from $0.21 a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.25. Magic Software shares were more than 7% higher.

Valens Semiconductor (VLN) was trading more than 9% higher after the company reported its Q4 adjusted net loss narrowing to $0.08 per share from $0.56 a year earlier. Revenue jumped to $20.7 million from $14.1 million.

