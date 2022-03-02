Technology Sector Update for 03/02/2022: STER, STM, CRM

Technology stocks were rebounding Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 3.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Sterling Check (STER) rose 3.0% after the identification and digital verification company Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 guidance also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. The company is projecting between $112 million to $118 million in adjusted net income this year and revenue in a range of $740 million to $755 million. Analysts, on average, are expecting Sterling to earn $104.3 million during the 12 months ending next December, excluding one-time items, on $678 million in FY22 revenue.

STMicroelectronics (STM) climbed 2.3% after the European Investment Bank overnight announced a 600 million euro ($665.3 million) loan to the Swiss chipmaker to support its research and development activities in Europe, including funding advanced semiconductor production lines and other work at the company's facilities in Italy and France.

Salesforce.com (CRM) was nearly 1% higher this afternoon, easing from an early 4% gain that followed the customer relationship management software firm overnight reporting Q4 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also projecting adjusted net income and revenue for the current quarter also beating analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company sees Q1 earnings in a range of $0.93 to $0.94 per share on between $7.37 billion to $7.38 billion in revenue. Analysts, on average, have been looking for an $0.82 per share adjusted Q1 profit on $7.23 billion in revenue for the three months ending March 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.