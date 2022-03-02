Technology Sector Update for 03/02/2022: ARLO,STER,STM,CRM

Technology stocks added to their mid-week rebound, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.5% Wednesday afternoon and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 3.7%.

In company news, Arlo Technologies (ARLO) streaked nearly 30% higher, touching some of its highest share prices since November 2018, after the environmental sensors company reported Q4 results exceeding analyst estimates, including a $0.04 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31, excluding one-time items, reversing an $0.08 per share adjusted net loss during the final three months of 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP loss of $0.04 per share. Revenue grew 24.4% year-over-year to $142.9 million, also topping the $135 million Street view.

Sterling Check (STER) rose 4.5% after the digital identification and verification company Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 guidance, also exceeding Wall Street forecasts. The company is projecting between $112 million to $118 million in adjusted net income this year and revenue in a range of $740 million to $755 million. Analysts, on average, are expecting Sterling to earn $104.3 million during the 12 months ending next December, excluding one-time items, on $678 million in FY22 revenue.

STMicroelectronics (STM) climbed 1.9% after the European Investment Bank overnight announced a 600 million euro ($665.3 million) loan to the Swiss chipmaker to support its research and development activities in Europe, including funding advanced semiconductor production lines and other work at the company's facilities in Italy and France.

Salesforce.com (CRM) was 1.2% higher this afternoon after the customer relationship management software firm overnight exceeded Wall Street expectations with its Q4 results and also projected adjusted net income and revenue for the current quarter above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company sees Q1 earnings in a range of $0.93 to $0.94 per share on between $7.37 billion to $7.38 billion in revenue compared with Street views expecting $0.82 per share and $7.23 billion, respectively.

