Technology Sector Update for 03/02/2021: ZM, JG, DDD, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were mixed during pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 0.2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) gained 0.2%.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) gained more than 7% after posting on Monday fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.22, up from $0.15 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.79.

China's Aurora Mobile (JG) was also up 8% after partnering with the US-based Trade Desk (TTD).

Meanwhile, 3D Systems (DDD) retreated more than 7% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share, up from $0.05 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.10.

