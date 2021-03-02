Technology Sector Update for 03/02/2021: VUZI,INSG,ZM,SATS

Technology stocks extended their Tuesday retreat this afternoon. with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF was sliding 1.2% lower while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 2.3%.

In company news, Vuzix (VUZI) fell 3.4% on Tuesday. The consumer electronics company said it acquired a minority stake in Ox Fulfillment Solutions as part of a larger seed funding round by the supply chain and order fulfillment software firm. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Inseego (INSG) dropped over 32%. The internet-of-things software company reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.07 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected the company to break even.

On the winning side, EchoStar (SATS) rose 9%. A regulatory filing overnight showed Chief Strategy Officer Anders Johnson late last week bought 20,000 of the satellite technology company's common shares through a series of open-market transactions averaging $23.45 apiece.

Taoping (TAOP) was 8.5% higher. The Chinese smart display screens and targeted advertising company Tuesday announced plans to sell 500,000 common shares to unnamed strategic investors priced at $6.70 per share, or more than 28% under Monday's closing price. Board chairman and CEO Jianghuai Lin said the $3.4 million direct offering will provide Taoping with the capital allowing it "to take advantage of the opportunities in our industry."

