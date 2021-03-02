Technology
Technology Sector Update for 03/02/2021: INSG,ZM,SATS

Technology stocks were largely retreating this afternoon following Monday's outsized gains. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF was sliding 0.7% lower while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 1.7%.

In company news, Inseego (INSG) dropped 28%. The internet-of-things software company reported a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.07 per share. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected the company to break even.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) was 5% lower, giving back a 7.4% gain earlier Tuesday.

Meanwhile, EchoStar (SATS) rose 9.4%. A regulatory filing overnight showed Chief Strategy Officer Anders Johnson late last week bought 20,000 of the satellite technology company's common shares through a series of open-market transactions averaging $23.45 apiece.

