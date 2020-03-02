Technology Sector Update for 03/02/2020: TWTR, NXPI, VMW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.52%

AAPL: +2.05%

IBM: -0.51%

CSCO: +0.13%

GOOG: -0.72%

Technology heavyweights were mixed during pre-market trading Monday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Twitter (TWTR), which was gaining more than 6% in value as the Financial Times and Bloomberg News reported that activist investor Elliott Management has taken a sizable stake in the social media major worth more than $1 billion with the aim of effecting management changes, including the replacement of CEO Jack Dorsey.

In other sector news:

(+) NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) was up more than 1% even after saying it expects the ongoing coronavirus outbreak to reduce sales by as much as $150 million in Q1 of 2020.

(-) VMware (VMW) was slightly lower after disclosing in a filing that the US Securities and Exchange Commission in December asked for documents and information related to the software company's backlog and associated accounting and disclosures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.