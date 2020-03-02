Technology Sector Update for 03/02/2020: MRVL,TWTR,NXPI,AEYE

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +3.90%

AAPL +6.88%

IBM +1.34%

CSCO +0.96%

GOOG +1.84%

Technology stocks continued to climb during Monday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing over 3.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.8%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) was 2.3% higher late Monday, overcoming a 2.4% mid-morning decline that followed B Riley reiterating its buy investment rating for the chipmaker but trimming its price target for the company's stock by $4 to $28 a share.

In other sector news:

(+) Twitter (TWTR) rose over 7% on Monday following reports by Bloomberg and The Financial Times that activist investor Elliott Management has acquired a more than $1 billion equity stake in the company and will seek to replace CEO Jack Dorsey because his attention is split between the social media platform firm and point-of-sale software firm Square (SQ), where he is also chief executive. Elliott also opposes Dorsey's plans to temporarily move to Africa.

(+) NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) climbed 4.5% after the chipmaker Sunday said it expects the COVID-19 outbreak to reduce its Q1 sales by as much as $150 million. The company said it has not received any material order cancellations although sell-through and order push-outs have lagged expectations.

(-) AudioEye (AEYE) slipped 6% after the specialty software firm said Heath Thompson will become its new chief executive officer on March 23. He joins AudioEye from cybersecurity company SANS and succeeds interim CEO Carr Bettis, who will continue as board chairman at the company.

