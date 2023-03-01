Technology Sector Update for 03/01/2023: YOU, WBX, WB, XLK, SOXX

Technology
Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.09% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was recently gaining 0.21%.

Clear Secure (YOU) was climbing more than 5% after the company said it swung to Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per diluted share from a loss of $0.09 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.04.

Wallbox (WBX) was over 5% lower after it posted Q4 revenue of 37.3 million euros ($39.8 million), up 44% year over year but below the consensus of 45.3 million euros from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Weibo (WB) posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.75 per diluted share, down from $0.83 per share a year earlier but beating the $0.53 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Shares were higher by 2% premarket.

