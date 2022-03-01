Technology Sector Update for 03/01/2022: AMBA,CORZ,NOVT,KD,IBM

Technology stocks were significantly lower Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 2.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 4.4%.

In company news, Ambarella (AMBA) slid almost 30% after the specialty chipmaker late Monday reported a net loss of $0.45 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 31 on a GAAP basis, improving on a $0.35 per share loss during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a Q4 loss of $0.25 per share.

Core Scientific (CORZ) fell almost 190% after the artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure company said board members late last week approved a wavier to the 180-day lock-up period for its common stock issued during its Jan. 19 merger with blank-check company Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp allowing investors to begin selling those shares beginning on March 10, citing the need "for an orderly and measured flow" of its stock into the public markets.

Kyndryl Holdings (KD) dropped nearly 15%, staying near a new record low of $13.22 a share after overnight saying its Q4 net loss widened to $3.30 per share from a $3.21 per share loss during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.15 per share net loss for the information systems company and IBM (IBM) spinoff during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Novanta (NOVT) tumbled 4.7% after the precision motion components company projected Q1 and FY22 earnings lagging Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it sees Q1 net income in a range of $0.60 to $0.66 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.67 per share adjusted profit for the current quarter ending March 31. It also is forecasting non-GAAP FY22 earnings of $2.85 to $3.00 per share compared with the analyst mean looking for the company to $3.09 per share this year.

