Technology Sector Update for 03/01/2022: AMBA, SE, CCCS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.33% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.49% lower recently.

Ambarella (AMBA) reported a non-GAAP net income of $0.45 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended Jan. 31, or more than three times the $0.14 per share adjusted profit for the AI-vision silicon company during the same quarter in 2021. Ambarella was shedding more than 21% in value recently.

Sea (SE) was slipping past 8% after it reported a Q4 loss of $0.88 per share, as compared with a loss of $0.87 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of $1.05.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS) was nearly 2% higher as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per diluted share, up from $0.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.06.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.