Technology Sector Update for 03/01/2021: SOS,ITI,REKR,COMS

Technology stocks were posting large gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 2.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.5% this afternoon.

In company news, SOS Limited (SOS) climbed 39% on Monday, recovering a portion of a nearly 58% decline last week for the Chinese emergency rescue technology company, after Monday said it believes it recently was "attacked" by short-sellers trying to manipulate its share price. The unidentified short-sellers used "distorted, misleading and unsubstantiated claims" about the company and likely impersonated or disabled social media accounts of some of its board members, the company contends.

Iteris (ITI) raced over 23% higher after Monday saying it rejected a cash-and-stock buyout offer from Rekor Systems (REKR) presented in a letter to the smart mobility company on Feb. 20, saying the deal consisting of 17% in cash and 83% in Rekor shares undervalued the company and was not in the best interests of shareholders. Rekor shares also were 9.8% higher.

COMSovereign (COMS) rose 9.7% after the networking equipment company Monday announced its acquisition of Sky Sapience, paying $12.7 million in cash and stock for the Israeli builder of fielded tethered aerial rotorcraft platforms for the military and commercial security markets. The purchase price consisted of $2.7 million in cash and 2.55 million COMSovereign shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.