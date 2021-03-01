Technology Sector Update for 03/01/2021: FTFT, ZM, LOGI, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were up during pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) added 1.2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) gained 1.2%.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT) rose more than 10% after announcing on Friday that it has terminated its potential purchase of Blocknance Financial International and Asiasens Investment Holding. On Monday the company said it entered into a definitive share exchange deal to acquire 60% share of Ticode Supply Chain Management Co.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) also increased more than 2% during premarket activity ahead of the scheduled release of its Q4 results on Monday. In a note to clients on Friday, Morgan Stanley analysts said they expect to see Q4 gains for the company from the momentum of videoconferencing, owing to more people working from home amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Logitech International (LOGI) was trading fractionally lower after raising its fiscal 2021 sales growth outlook to about 63% and its non-GAAP operating income outlook to $1.10 billion. Previously, the maker of personal computer input devices expected sales growth of between 57% and 60% and non-GAAP operating income of $1.05 billion.

