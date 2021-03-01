Technology Sector Update for 03/01/2021: ACIW,SOS,ITI,REKR,COMS

Technology stocks were finishing near their Monday session highs, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 3.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.9% this afternoon.

In company news, ACI Worldwide (ACIW) was 2.8% higher shortly before Monday's closing bell after announcing a new partnership with privately-held digital payments firm InComm Payments to digitize cash transactions using a barcode payment token. The payment tokens combine ACI Worldwide's ACI Speedpay and moBills digital wallets applications with InComm's VanillaDirect Pay and already can be used at more than 60,000 retailers, including Dollar General (DG) stores and Dollar Tree's (DLTR) Family Dollar chain.

COMSovereign (COMS) rose 7.5% after the networking equipment company Monday announced its acquisition of Sky Sapience, paying $12.7 million in cash and stock for the Israeli builder of fielded tethered aerial rotorcraft platforms for the military and commercial security markets. The purchase price consisted of $2.7 million in cash and 2.55 million COMSovereign shares.

Iteris (ITI) raced to a more than 23% gain after Monday saying it rejected a cash-and-stock buyout offer from Rekor Systems (REKR) presented in a letter to the smart mobility company on Feb. 20, saying the deal consisting of 17% in cash and 83% in Rekor shares undervalued the company and was not in the best interests of shareholders. Rekor shares also were 11% higher.

SOS Limited (SOS) climbed 37% on Monday, recovering a portion of a nearly 58% decline last week for the Chinese emergency rescue technology company after Monday saying it believes it recently was "attacked" by short-sellers trying to manipulate its share price. The unidentified short-sellers used "distorted, misleading and unsubstantiated claims" about the company and likely impersonated or disabled social media accounts of some of its board members, the company contends.

