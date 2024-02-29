Technology Sector Update for 02/29/2024: OKTA, AI, HPQ, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.7% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 3.3% higher recently.

Okta (OKTA) was rallying past 24% after it reported higher fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

C3.ai (AI) was 19% higher after it narrowed its fiscal 2024 revenue outlook to between $306 million and $310 million. In December, the company projected revenue at $295 million to $320 million. Analysts are looking for $305.5 million.

HP (HPQ) was down more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q1 revenue of $13.19 billion, down from $13.80 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $13.59 billion.

