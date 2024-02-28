News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 02/28/2024: UNH, TGTX, LFST

February 28, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks declined Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both down 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 0.8%.

In corporate news, UnitedHealth (UNH) shares dropped 4.7%. The company is facing an antitrust probe launched by the US Department of Justice, which is looking into the possible effects of the company's doctor-group acquisitions on rivals and consumers, The Wall Street Journal reported.

LifeStance Health (LFST) jumped 30% after the company reported a Q4 net loss of $45 million, narrower than the $46.7 million loss a year earlier.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) surged 26% after the company reported a Q4 net loss of $0.09 per diluted share compared with $0.39 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.11. Revenue soared to $44 million from $80,000. Analysts expected $40.1 million.

