News & Insights

Technology
FLYW

Technology Sector Update for 02/28/2024: FLYW, CRDO, FSLR, XLK, XSD

February 28, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was marginally declining and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.5% recently.

Flywire (FLYW) was up more than 25% after saying it swung to Q4 earnings as revenue increased during the period.

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) was advancing by over 8% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped consensus estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

First Solar (FSLR) was over 5% higher after saying it swung to Q4 earnings as net sales increased during the period.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLYW
CRDO
FSLR
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.