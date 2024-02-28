Technology Sector Update for 02/28/2024: FLYW, CRDO, FSLR, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was marginally declining and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.5% recently.

Flywire (FLYW) was up more than 25% after saying it swung to Q4 earnings as revenue increased during the period.

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) was advancing by over 8% after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped consensus estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

First Solar (FSLR) was over 5% higher after saying it swung to Q4 earnings as net sales increased during the period.

