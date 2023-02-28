Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/28/2023: GOGO, WEJO, TWKS

February 28, 2023 — 01:54 pm EST

Technology stocks returned to positive ground Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 1.4%.

In company news, Gogo (GOGO) rose nearly 17% after the airborne connectivity company reported Q4 net income of $0.21 per share on $108.2 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus calls expecting $0.15 per share and $107.2 million in revenue.

Wejo Group (WEJO) gained nearly 0.9% after the software firm expanded its collaboration agreement with Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services to provide personalized connected data services for selected Mercedes-Benz fleet vehicles in the European Union. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) dropped over 19% after reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $0.10 per share, topping the Capital IQ consensus call expecting no change from its adjusted profit of $0.09 per share during the same quarter in 2021. The technology consultants guided its Q1 results below analyst estimates.

