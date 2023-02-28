Technology
FOUR

Technology Sector Update for 02/28/2023: FOUR, ZM, TWKS, XLK, SOXX

February 28, 2023 — 09:05 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down less than 0.1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.2% higher recently.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) was gaining over 9% in value as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, up from $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ forecast $0.39.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) was 4.7% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share, down from $1.29 a year earlier but still beating the $0.82 consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) was slipping past 7% after saying it expects $0.03 to $0.04 in adjusted EPS and $303 million to $305 million in revenue for Q1. Analysts expect normalized EPS of $0.13 on revenue of $342.7 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOUR
ZM
TWKS
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.