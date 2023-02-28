Technology Sector Update for 02/28/2023: FOUR, ZM, TWKS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down less than 0.1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.2% higher recently.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) was gaining over 9% in value as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.47 per diluted share, up from $0.08 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ forecast $0.39.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) was 4.7% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share, down from $1.29 a year earlier but still beating the $0.82 consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Thoughtworks Holding (TWKS) was slipping past 7% after saying it expects $0.03 to $0.04 in adjusted EPS and $303 million to $305 million in revenue for Q1. Analysts expect normalized EPS of $0.13 on revenue of $342.7 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.