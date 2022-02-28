Technology Sector Update for 02/28/2022: SEMR,ITRI,OTMO,EPAM

Technology stocks were continuing to decline in late trade Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 1.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Semrush (SEMR) rose 4.8% after the software-as-a-service company Monday disclosed plans to acquire privately-held Kompyte, which runs an artificial intelligence platform for businesses to track, compile and analyze competitor data. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Otonomo (OTMO) was climbing 0.7% late Monday, overcoming a nearly 3% morning slide that followed the automotive technology company Monday buying UK-based insurance technology firm The Floow. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Otonomo will pay $69 million in cash and stock at closing and up to $37.5 million in additional performance-based earnouts, and the deal is expected to provide predictive analytics and other business insights for insurers.

Among decliners, Itron (ITRI) dropped almost 13% after the sensor equipment company forecast FY22 net income and revenue trailing analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company is expecting earnings in a range of $1.25 to $1.75 per share on between $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion in revenue. The Street is looking for non-GAAP net income of $2.12 per share on $2.20 billion in revenue.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) slumped nearly 46% after the digital transformation services company Monday withdrew its Q1 and FY22 financial guidance, citing heightened uncertainty resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. The company also said it was executing business continuity plans and accelerating hiring in central and eastern Europe, Latin America, and India.

