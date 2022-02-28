Technology Sector Update for 02/28/2022: ITRI,OTMO,EPAM

Technology stocks were declining, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Monday slipping 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 1.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Itron (ITRI) dropped almost 12% after the sensor equipment company forecast FY22 net income and revenue trailing analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company is expecting earnings in a range of $1.25 to $1.75 per share on between $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion in revenue. The Street is looking for non-GAAP net income of $2.12 per share on $2.20 billion in revenue.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) slumped nearly 44% after the digital transformation services company Monday withdrew its Q1 and FY22 financial guidance, citing heightened uncertainty resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week. The company also said it was executing business continuity plans and accelerating hiring in central and eastern Europe, Latin America, and India.

Otonomo (OTMO) slid 0.7% after the automotive technology company Monday disclosed plans to acquire a UK-based The Floow, paying about $69 million in cash and stock at closing and up to $37.5 million in performance-based earnouts for the connected insurance technology firm. Otonomo said the deal will combine its vehicle and mobile data capabilities with The Floow's scoring technologies to provide predictive analytics and other business insights for insurers.

