Technology Sector Update for 02/28/2022: DQ, INTC, ZEN, MNTV, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor Sector Index ETF (SOXX) were recently down more than 1%.

Daqo New Energy (DQ) posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.03 per American depositary share, up from $1.07 per ADS a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $2.22. Daqo New Energy shares were recently slipping past 2%.

Intel (INTC) has picked the city of Magdeburg in Germany as the location for a new European chip factory, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed person familiar with the matter. Intel shares were down more than 1%.

Zendesk (ZEN) and Momentive Global (MNTV) said they terminated their proposed merger agreement after Zendesk failed to receive stockholders' approval for the deal. Zendesk shares were marginally higher, while Momentive shares were down more than 2%.

