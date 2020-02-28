Technology Sector Update for 02/28/2020: RP,DOCU,RUN

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.84%

AAPL -0.30%

IBM -2.88%

CSCO -0.30%

GOOG -0.99%

Technology stocks have turned narrowly higher in mid-day trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.2%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) RealPage (RP) climbed 12% after reporting better-than-expected Q4 financial results and forecasting Q1 and FY20 revenue also topping Wall Street estimates. The software and data analytics company is projecting revenue for the current quarter ending March 31 between $276 million to $280 million and sees FY20 revenue in a range of $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion compared with the analyst consensus looking for $270 million and $1.14 billion, respectively.

In other sector news:

(+) DocuSign (DOCU) was 0.5% higher after Friday announcing plans to buy privately held contract analytics company Seal Software for $188 million in cash. The purchase price excludes the value of Seal Software shares DocuSign already owns, with the deal expected to close in the first half of DocuSign's fiscal year.

(-) Sunrun (RUN) slid 6% lower after the residential solar energy company late Thursday reported Q4 net income of $0.10 per share, reversing a $0.05 per share net loss during the year-ago period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.20 per share profit for the three months ended Dec. 31.

