Technology Sector Update for 02/28/2020: PAGS, DOCU, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -3.39%

AAPL: -3.82%

IBM: -1.40%

CSCO: -1.72%

GOOG: -1.98%

Technology majors were slipping pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(-) PagSeguro Digital (PAGS), which was declining by more than 2% after it booked a Q4 non-GAAP EPS of BRL1.25 ($0.28), up from BRL1.02 in the year-ago quarter but missing the consensus estimate of BRL1.30 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

In other sector news:

(-) Cisco Systems (CSCO) has started terminating an undetermined number of employees, The Wall Street Journal reported. Cisco was down more than 2% in recent trading.

(-) DocuSign (DOCU) was slightly lower after it agreed to acquire Seal Software, a contract analytics and artificial intelligence technology provider, for $188 million in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.