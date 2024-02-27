Technology Sector Update for 02/27/2024: U, AAPL, ADEA, MSFT

Tech stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) each adding 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 0.2%.

In corporate news, Unity Software (U) shares tumbled 6.9%, a day after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss in Q4.

Apple (AAPL) is no longer pursuing plans to build an electric car and is instead shifting its focus toward generative artificial intelligence, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Apple shares rose 0.8%.

Adeia (ADEA) shares gained 2.8% after it said Tuesday that Paramount Global (PARA) renewed a multiyear license agreement for the company's media intellectual property portfolio.

Microsoft's (MSFT) partnership with French generative artificial intelligence company Mistral AI is facing scrutiny by antitrust regulators in Europe, a European Commission spokesperson said. Microsoft shares declined 0.1%.

