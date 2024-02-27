Technology Sector Update for 02/27/2024: CLVT, HLIO, MU, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were flat to higher premarket Tuesday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 0.2% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently inactive.

Clarivate (CLVT) was slipping past 8% after saying it expects 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.70 to $0.80 and $2.57 billion to $2.67 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $0.84 in adjusted EPS on revenue of $2.69 billion.

Helios Technologies (HLIO) was up more than 4% after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and net sales that topped consensus estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Micron Technology (MU) was over 2% higher after saying Samsung has agreed to incorporate its 5X memory and UFS 4.0 mobile flash storage into certain devices in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

