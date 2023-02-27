Technology Sector Update for 02/27/2023: OPRA, SMCI, INTC, MPRA, NVNI

Technology stocks were advancing strongly midday Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.4%.

In company news, Opera (OPRA) added over 15% after saying it was collaborating with artificial intelligence research laboratory OpenAI to "reshape" upcoming versions of its PC and mobile internet browsers. The company's Q4 profit also topped Wall Street expectations as revenue grew 33% year-over-year to exceed the analyst mean and it sees revenue for the current quarter again topping consensus forecasts.

Supermicro (SMCI) rose 4.4% after the computer server and data storage company introduced its next-generation Supermicro X13 AI systems using Intel's 4th Gen Xeon processors and supporting built-in accelerators and GPUs up to 700 watts from Intel, NVIDIA (NVDA) and others.

Mercato Partners Acquisition (MPRA) was unchanged, giving back a narrow gain earlier Monday, after the blank-check company disclosed plans for a business combination with the Nvni Group, a privately held software-as-a-service company targeting customers throughout Latin America.

