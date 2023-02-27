Technology
OPRA

Technology Sector Update for 02/27/2023: OPRA, NOK, BIDU, XLK, SOXX

February 27, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) were recently up more than 1%.

Opera (OPRA) was gaining more than 14% announcing a collaboration with artificial intelligence research laboratory OpenAI to "reshape" the next versions of its PC and mobile browsers. The company also reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.27 per diluted American depositary share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.92 per ADS a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.20, if comparable.

Nokia (NOK) was up more than 2% after saying it has been chosen by MTN South Africa to provide 5G radio access network equipment to upgrade and expand the mobile operator's radio network.

Baidu (BIDU) said Chief Strategy Officer Herman Yu has resigned, effective Wednesday, due to personal reasons. Baidu was up almost 3% in recent premarket activity.

