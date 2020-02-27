Technology Sector Update for 02/27/2020: PLAN,BOX,SPCE

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were falling in Thursday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 1.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 1.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Anaplan (PLAN) tumbled more than 19% on Thursday despite the data analytics company's reporting better-than-expected Q4 financial results and guiding revenue for the current quarter narrowly surpassing analyst projections.

In other sector news:

(+) Box (BOX) climbed 7.2% after the cloud content manager reported reported Q4 financial results exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.07 per share on $183.6 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.04 and $181.5 million in revenue.

(-) Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) fell almost 16% after the commercial space travel company Thursday received a pair of analyst downgrades at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, two days after it reported sub-par Q4 revenue. Morgan Stanley reduced its rating to equal-weight from overweight while Credit Suisse lowered its investment call to neutral from outperform, citing valuation.

