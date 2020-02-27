Technology Sector Update for 02/27/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SPT, REZI

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: -4.04%

AAPL: -3.43%

IBM: -1.71%

CSCO: -2.76%

GOOG: -2.38%

The leading tech stocks retreated during pre-market trading Thursday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) Sprout Social's (SPT) rose more than 10% after reporting that its Q4 adjusted net loss widened to $0.25 per share from $0.24 per share a year earlier, but beat analysts' estimates of $0.34 loss per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew 26% to $28.1 million from a year ago and above the Street projection of $27.28 million.

(-) Microsoft (MSFT) retreated more than 4% after saying that it won't meet its Q3 revenue forecast for its personal computing segment of $10.75 billion to $11.15 billion because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

(+) Resideo Technologies (REZI) was up more than 9% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.39, down from $0.71 a year earlier but above the analysts' expectations of $0.28. Sales for the quarter were $1.30 billion, up from $1.27 billion in the year-ago quarter and above the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

