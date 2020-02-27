Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 02/27/2020: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SPT, REZI

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks:

MSFT: -4.04%

AAPL: -3.43%

IBM: -1.71%

CSCO: -2.76%

GOOG: -2.38%

The leading tech stocks retreated during pre-market trading Thursday.

Among stocks moving on news:

(+) Sprout Social's (SPT) rose more than 10% after reporting that its Q4 adjusted net loss widened to $0.25 per share from $0.24 per share a year earlier, but beat analysts' estimates of $0.34 loss per share in a Capital IQ poll. Revenue grew 26% to $28.1 million from a year ago and above the Street projection of $27.28 million.

(-) Microsoft (MSFT) retreated more than 4% after saying that it won't meet its Q3 revenue forecast for its personal computing segment of $10.75 billion to $11.15 billion because of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

(+) Resideo Technologies (REZI) was up more than 9% after reporting Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.39, down from $0.71 a year earlier but above the analysts' expectations of $0.28. Sales for the quarter were $1.30 billion, up from $1.27 billion in the year-ago quarter and above the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT AAPL IBM CSCO GOOG

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular