Technology Sector Update for 02/27/2020: FB,PLAN,BOX,SPCE

Technology stocks were leading the late retreat for the US markets, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 4.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 3.5%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Facebook (FB) lost over 3% after the social network company Thursday said it was canceling its annual F8 developer conference citing growing concerns around the COVID-19 outbreak. In a statement, Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, the head of developer platforms and programs at Facebook, said the decision to cancel the May 8-9 event resulted from the "need to priorize the health and safety of our developer partners, employees and everyone who helps put F8 on."

In other sector news:

(+) Box (BOX) climbed 2.5% after the cloud content manager reported Q4 financial results exceeding analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.07 per share on $183.6 million in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.04 and $181.5 million in revenue.

(-) Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) fell 24% after the commercial space travel company Thursday received a pair of analyst downgrades at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse, two days after it reported sub-par Q4 revenue. Morgan Stanley reduced its rating to equal-weight from overweight while Credit Suisse lowered its investment call to neutral from outperform, citing valuation.

(-) Anaplan (PLAN) tumbled more than 23% on Thursday despite the data analytics company's reporting better-than-expected Q4 financial results and guiding revenue for the current quarter narrowly surpassing analyst projections.

