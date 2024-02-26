News & Insights

Technology
KKR

Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2024: KKR, AVGO, MU, LUNR

February 26, 2024 — 01:49 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index added 1.3%.

In corporate news, KKR (KKR) agreed to buy Broadcom's (AVGO) end-user computing division on Monday in a deal valued at $4 billion. Broadcom shares rose 0.9%, while KKR was down 0.1%.

Micron Technology (MU) shares jumped more than 5% after it said it has started volume production of its High Bandwidth Memory 3E chips for use in artificial intelligence applications on Nvidia's (NVDA) H200 Tensor Core graphic processing units. Nvidia rose 1.3%.

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) shares sank almost 35%. The company said its Odysseus moon lander apparently tipped over while landing at the Malapert A site Friday. The company anticipates its flight controllers will keep communicating with Odysseus until Tuesday morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source

