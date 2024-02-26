Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2024: KKR, AVGO, MU, LUNR

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index added 1.3%.

In corporate news, KKR (KKR) agreed to buy Broadcom's (AVGO) end-user computing division on Monday in a deal valued at $4 billion. Broadcom shares rose 0.9%, while KKR was down 0.1%.

Micron Technology (MU) shares jumped more than 5% after it said it has started volume production of its High Bandwidth Memory 3E chips for use in artificial intelligence applications on Nvidia's (NVDA) H200 Tensor Core graphic processing units. Nvidia rose 1.3%.

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) shares sank almost 35%. The company said its Odysseus moon lander apparently tipped over while landing at the Malapert A site Friday. The company anticipates its flight controllers will keep communicating with Odysseus until Tuesday morning.

