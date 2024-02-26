News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2024: GOOG, GOOGL, HOLO, AVGO, KKR, LUNR

February 26, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

Tech stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index added 1.2%.

In corporate news, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) shares fell past 4% amid a pause on Google's artificial intelligence tool that generates images of people.

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) surged nearly 80% after the company said it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

KKR (KKR) agreed to buy Broadcom's (AVGO) end-user computing division on Monday in a deal valued at $4 billion. Broadcom shares rose 1.1%, while KKR was up 0.2%.

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) shares sank 34%. The company said its Odysseus moon lander apparently pitched over while landing at the Malapert A site Friday. The company anticipates its flight controllers will keep communicating with Odysseus until Tuesday morning.

