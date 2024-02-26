Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2024: GOOG, GOOGL, HOLO, AVGO, KKR, LUNR

Tech stocks were higher late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) gaining 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index added 1.2%.

In corporate news, Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) shares fell past 4% amid a pause on Google's artificial intelligence tool that generates images of people.

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) surged nearly 80% after the company said it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.

KKR (KKR) agreed to buy Broadcom's (AVGO) end-user computing division on Monday in a deal valued at $4 billion. Broadcom shares rose 1.1%, while KKR was up 0.2%.

Intuitive Machines (LUNR) shares sank 34%. The company said its Odysseus moon lander apparently pitched over while landing at the Malapert A site Friday. The company anticipates its flight controllers will keep communicating with Odysseus until Tuesday morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.