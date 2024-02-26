News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2024: FIS, PLTK, KSPI, XLK, XSD

February 26, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.4% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was down 1.6% recently.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) was slipping nearly 3% after it reported lower Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Playtika Holding (PLTK) was nearly 5% lower after it reported Q4 earnings of $0.10 per diluted share, down from $0.24 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.17.

Kaspi.kz (KSPI) was up nearly 2% after it posted higher Q4 net income and revenue.

