Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2021: REKR,BAND,GIB,GIB-A.T0,CLVT

Technology stocks extended their afternoon rebound, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday rising 1.4% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was advancing 2.7%.

In company news, Rekor Systems (REKR) turned higher this afternoon, rising 1%, after the vehicle identification company said it will assist the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department with data collection and future planning as well as replacing manual entry. The company will begin with pilot programs at Icelandic, Fort Stevenson and Fort Abraham Lincoln state parks before expanding to 15 other destinations, it said.

Bandwidth (BAND) was down 1.5% after reporting an adjusted Q4 profit of $0.13 per share, reversing from a $0.02 per share non-GAAP net loss during the prior-year period and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus for the cloud communications company to earn $0.04 per share.

CGI Group (GIB) declined 1% after the Canadian information-technology services company Friday it established a new facility in Knoxville, Tenn., in partnership with the University of Tennessee. The facility is expected to create 300 local jobs over the next five years, primarily in software development, business analytics and other in-demand skills, CGI said.

Clarivate (CLVT) fell 3.8% after Morgan Stanley Friday cut its price target for the UK-based data analytics company by $2 to $28 a share while reiterating its equal-weight rating.

