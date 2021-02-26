Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2021: BAND,GIB,GIB-A.T0,CLVT

MT Newswires
Technology stocks turned higher this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Friday rising 1.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was advancing 2.4%.

In company news, Bandwidth (BAND) was 0.3% higher after reporting an adjusted Q4 profit of $0.13 per share, reversing from a $0.02 per share non-GAAP net loss a year earlier and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus for the cloud communications company to earn $0.04 per share.

To the downside, Clarivate (CLVT) fell 4% after Morgan Stanley Friday cut its price target for the UK-based data analytics company by $2 to $28 a share while reiterating is equal-weight rating.

