Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2021: BAND, ALRM, GRPN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently gaining over 1% in value.

Bandwidth (BAND) was up more than 1% after it reported an adjusted net profit of $0.13 per share in Q4, reversing from an adjusted net loss of $0.02 per share a year earlier. The result outpaced analyst estimates of $0.04 per share in a Capital IQ survey.

Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) was unchanged after posting an adjusted EPS of $0.45 in Q4, up from $0.43 a year earlier. The result easily topped analyst estimates of $0.27 in a Capital IQ poll.

Groupon (GRPN) was over 6% higher after it reported Q4 net income of $0.51 per share, compared with $1.44 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting EPS of $0.27.

