Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2020: VICR, WB, SSYS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.27%

AAPL: +0.11%

IBM: +0.74%

CSCO: +0.47%

GOOG: +0.63%

Technology heavyweights were gaining in Wednesday's pre-market trading.

Early movers include:

(-) Vicor (VICR), which was down more than 11% after it posted Q4 financial results that missed both earnings and revenue estimates from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Weibo (WB) was retreating by over 6% after the Chinese social media platform reported a Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.77 that slipped from $0.80 a year ago but still exceeded the $0.72 average forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Stratasys (SSYS) was losing more than 1% in value after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.18 per diluted share, down from $0.21 per share a year ago and also below the $0.20 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.