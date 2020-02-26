Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2020: CLSK,MSFT,GOOG,GOOGL,SSYS

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.93%

AAPL +2.16%

IBM +0.35%

CSCO -0.4%

GOOG +0.68%

Technology stocks were rebounding from their recent declines, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 advancing 1.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 1.1%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) CleanSpark (CLSK) rose 3.6% after the software firm Wednesday said it expects to return to profitability before the end of 2020 following its P2kLabs innovation-consulting subsidiary receiving multiple contracts from long-term customers worth about $1.1 million.

In other sector news:

(+) Microsoft (MSFT) climbed almost 2% after the Nikkei Asian Review reported that the tech giant and Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) Google unit were rushing to move production out of China amid an escalation of COVID-19 cases. The companies already were looking at Vietnam and Thailand despite the preliminary trade accord between Washington and Beijing, with those efforts picking up speed amid the economic restrictions by the Chinese government in a bid to slow the outbreak, an unnamed source told Nikkei. Alphabet shares were up 0.7%.

(-) Stratasys (SSYS) slid 4.6% on Wednesday after the 3-D printer company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.18 per share, down from $0.21 per share during the year-ago period and lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue fell to $160.2 million from $177.1 million a year ago, also missing the $170.1-million analyst mean.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.