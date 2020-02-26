Technology Sector Update for 02/26/2020: ALRM,CLSK,MSFT,GOOG,GOOGL,SSYS

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +1.47%

AAPL +1.43%

IBM -1.36%

CSCO -1.53%

GOOG +0.52%

Technology stocks still higher in late Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was hanging on to a 0.3% gain.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) was 7.5% higher after Tuesday night reporting Q4 financial results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also projected FY20 net income and revenue topping analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, the company is expecting to earn between $1.48 to $1.49 per share on $547 million to $557.5 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted profit of $1.46 per share this year on $543.8 million in revenue.

In other sector news:

(+) CleanSpark (CLSK) gave back all of its prior gains, recently sinking about 1.4%, after the software firm Wednesday said it expects to return to profitability before the end of 2020 following its P2kLabs innovation-consulting subsidiary received multiple contracts from long-term customers worth about $1.1 million.

(+) Microsoft (MSFT) climbed 1.5% after the Nikkei Asian Review reported the tech giant and Alphabet's (GOOG,GOOGL) Google unit were rushing to move production out of China due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The companies already had been looking to relocate to Vietnam and Thailand amid the recent trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, with those efforts picking up speed as economic condition slows while the Chinese government tries to contain the outbreak, an unnamed source told Nikkei. Alphabet shares were up 0.7%.

(-) Stratasys (SSYS) slid 4.4% on Wednesday after the 3-D printer company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.18 per share, down from $0.21 per share during the year-ago period and lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue fell to $160.2 million from $177.1 million a year ago, also missing the $170.1-million analyst mean.

