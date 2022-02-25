Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/25/2022: ZS, DELL, EVBG, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.47% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up by 0.38%.

Zscaler (ZS) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted diluted earnings of $0.13, up from $0.10 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.11. Zscaler was recently slipping past 14%.

Dell Technologies (DELL) was nearly 8% lower after it reported a Q4 non-GAAP net income of $1.72 per share, down from $1.76 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected the computer hardware maker to earn $1.95 per share excluding one-time items, on average.

Everbridge (EVBG) was down nearly 24% after it posted a Q4 adjusted diluted loss of $0.05, compared with earnings of $0.02 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.19.

