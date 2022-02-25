Technology Sector Update for 02/25/2022: PLTK,SWCH,ALRM

Technology stocks were rising again, overcoming early Friday's weakness that followed Thursday's outsized surge. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was climbing 0.8%, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was adding 0.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Playtika Holding (PLTK) rose more than 13% after the mobile gaming company overnight disclosed plans to evaluate its strategic alternatives, including a potential sale. The company also said it had hired investment bankers The Raine Group and the Latham & Watkins law firm to assist with the process.

Switch (SWCH) gained 6.8% after the data-center operator late Thursday reported a 26% year-over-year revenue increase for its Q4 ended Jan. 28, rising to $161.4 million but narrowly lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $162.4 million in Q4 revenue.

Alarm.com (ALRM) slid 5.1% after projecting FY22 net income trailing Wall Street estimates. Excluding one-time items, the security equipment company expects to earn between $1.86 to $1.88 per share compared with the analyst consensus call looking for $1.99 per share adjusted profit for the 12 months ending in December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.