Technology Sector Update for 02/25/2021: PING,PLAN,DAO

Technology stocks were sharply lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday sinking 3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 4.7% in afternoon trading.

In company news, Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) tumbled more than 23% after reporting Q4 revenue lagging Wall Street forecasts and also projected revenue for the current quarter missing the analyst mean. The authentication software firm is expecting total Q1 revenue in a range of $61.5 million to $63.5 million, narrowly trailing the Capital IQ consensus looking for $62.8 million in revenue for the three months ending March 31.

Anaplan (PLAN) dropped more than 14% despite the cloud communications company reporting Q4 financial results topping analyst estimates and also raising its FY21 revenue forecast. Excluding one-time items, its Q4 net loss was unchanged from year-ago levels at $0.07 per share while revenue grew year-over-year to $122.5 million from $98.2 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting a $0.10 per share adjusted loss on $119.2 million in revenue.

On the winning side, Youdao (DAO) rose 7.4% after the internet technology company reported an adjusted Q4 net loss of RMB3.80 per American depositary share in Q4, expanding on its RMB1.76 per ADS loss during the year-ago quarter but still beating the two-analyst mean expecting a non-GAAP net loss of RMB4.36 per ADS.

