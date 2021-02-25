Technology
Technology Sector Update for 02/25/2021: NTAP,PING,PLAN,DAO

Technology stocks weighed heavily on the broader Thursday markets, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday sinking 3.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 5.5% this afternoon.

In company news, NetApp (NTAP) slid over 13% after the data-management equipment company saw its adjusted net income fall to $1.10 per share during its fiscal Q3 ended Jan. 29 from $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year despite a 5% year-over-year increase in revenue to $1.47 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting NetApp to earn $1.01 per share on $1.43 billion in revenue.

Anaplan (PLAN) dropped more than 14% despite the cloud communications company reporting Q4 financial results topping analyst estimates and also raising its FY21 revenue forecast. Excluding one-time items, its Q4 net loss was unchanged from year-ago levels at $0.07 per share while revenue grew year-over-year to $122.5 million from $98.2 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting a $0.10 per share adjusted loss on $119.2 million in revenue.

Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING) tumbled over 27% after reporting Q4 revenue lagging Wall Street forecasts, falling 7.3% year-over-year to $63.3 million and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $68.9 million in revenue during the three months ended Dec. 31.

On the winning side, Youdao (DAO) rose 2.5% after the internet technology company reported an adjusted Q4 net loss of RMB3.80 per American depositary share in Q4, expanding on its RMB1.76 per ADS loss during the year-ago quarter but still beating the two-analyst mean expecting a non-GAAP net loss of RMB4.36 per ADS.

