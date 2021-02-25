Technology Sector Update for 02/25/2021: NOVA, NTES, DAO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping in Thursday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.83% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was almost 1% lower recently.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) was advancing even after saying its net loss widened to $0.96 per share in Q4 from $0.21 per share a year earlier. The result was worse than analyst estimates of $0.30 loss per share in a Capital IQ poll.

NetEase (NTES) was declining by more than 2% as it reported Q4 2020 adjusted earnings of RMB2 .34 ($0.36) per American depositary share, down from RMB5.61 per ADS a year ago. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of RMB 2.91 per American depository share.

Youdao (DAO) was up more than 4% even after it booked an adjusted loss of RMB3.80 ($0.58) per American depositary share in Q4, wider than the adjusted loss of RMB1.76 per ADS a year earlier. The consensus estimate from two analysts was for an adjusted loss of RMB4.36 per ADS.

